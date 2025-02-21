Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Solid output in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

McBride provided 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.

McBride got his first start of the season Thursday due to the absence of Josh Hart (knee), and he was excellent on both ends of the court. The 23-point output was a new season-high mark, while he also recorded at least three tallies in each of the five major categories. McBride should remain in a starting role going forward until Hart is ready to return, although the former's status for Friday's game against the Cavaliers remains up in the air.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now