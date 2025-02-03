Miles McBride News: Starting against Rockets

McBride is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With OG Anunoby (foot) out and the Rockets deploying a smaller lineup in Alperen Sengun's (calf) absence, McBride will draw his first start of the season for the Knicks. Through his last eight outings, McBride has averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.6 minutes, although he's likely in line for a boost in playing time Monday.