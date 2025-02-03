Fantasy Basketball
Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Starting against Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 4:25pm

McBride is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With OG Anunoby (foot) out and the Rockets deploying a smaller lineup in Alperen Sengun's (calf) absence, McBride will draw his first start of the season for the Knicks. Through his last eight outings, McBride has averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.6 minutes, although he's likely in line for a boost in playing time Monday.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
