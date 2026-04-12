Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

McBride will start Sunday's game against the Hornets.

McBride will make his first start since Jan. 17 due to the Knicks resting the majority of their starters for the regular season finale. McBride has played just five games since Jan. 27 due to injury, but he figures to see a substantial role Sunday.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago