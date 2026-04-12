Miles McBride News: Starting Sunday
McBride will start Sunday's game against the Hornets.
McBride will make his first start since Jan. 17 due to the Knicks resting the majority of their starters for the regular season finale. McBride has played just five games since Jan. 27 due to injury, but he figures to see a substantial role Sunday.
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