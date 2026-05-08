Miles McBride News: Starting versus Philadelphia
McBride will start in Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
With OG Anunoby (hamstring) sidelined for this contest, McBride will enter the starting lineup. The 25-year-old started 15 times during the regular season, averaging 16.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from deep across 33.9 minutes in those appearances.
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