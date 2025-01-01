Miles McBride News: Starting Wednesday sans Brunson
McBride is in the Knicks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
McBride will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Wednesday due to Jalen Brunson being sidelined with a calf injury. McBride has averaged 9.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 23.7 minutes per game across his last 15 outings, but he should have a bigger role in the offense due to Brunson's absence.
