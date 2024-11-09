Miles McBride News: Strong effort off bench

McBride logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-94 win over the Bucks.

McBride has made multiple three-pointers in seven of his first eight appearances, and his five rebounds Friday set a new season-high mark for the backup point guard. Despite operating off the bench, McBride has played at least 20 minutes in all eight games, including 25-plus minutes in six straight.