Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Will play against Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

McBride (hamstring) has been cleared to play Friday against the Thunder, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

McBride has missed the Knicks' last five games and will return against Oklahoma City. The 24-year-old has been a solid contributor for New York this season, averaging a career-high 9.8 points per game and shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
