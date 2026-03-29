Miles McBride News: Will play Sunday
McBride (pelvis) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
McBride underwent sports hernia surgery Feb. 6 and hasn't played since Jan. 27, so he'll likely operate under a strict minutes restriction during his return. Over 21 appearances off the bench this season, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per tilt.
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