Miles McBride News: Will play Sunday

McBride (pelvis) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride underwent sports hernia surgery Feb. 6 and hasn't played since Jan. 27, so he'll likely operate under a strict minutes restriction during his return. Over 21 appearances off the bench this season, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per tilt.