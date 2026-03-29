Miles McBride headshot

Miles McBride News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

McBride (pelvis) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride underwent sports hernia surgery Feb. 6 and hasn't played since Jan. 27, so he'll likely operate under a strict minutes restriction during his return. Over 21 appearances off the bench this season, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per tilt.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles McBride See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago