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Miles McBride News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

McBride (pelvis) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride's status was in doubt after he departed Sunday's matchup due to injury, but he evidently felt good enough in shootaround and warmups to give it a go Tuesday. He managed to log 11 minutes Sunday before exiting, so expect the Knicks to keep a close eye on his minutes in just his second game back from sports hernia surgery.

Miles McBride
New York Knicks
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