Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Norris headshot

Miles Norris Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Norris sat out Wednesday's 112-101 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes through illness.

Norris had yet to miss a game this season after being a regular contributor, generating at least 11 points in each of his previous 12 matches. Robert Woodard filled in for Norris in Wednesday's clash and should continue to benefit if the ailment forces the usual starter to stay out of more contests.

Miles Norris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now