Miles Norris Injury: Dealing with illness
Norris sat out Wednesday's 112-101 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes through illness.
Norris had yet to miss a game this season after being a regular contributor, generating at least 11 points in each of his previous 12 matches. Robert Woodard filled in for Norris in Wednesday's clash and should continue to benefit if the ailment forces the usual starter to stay out of more contests.
Miles Norris
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now