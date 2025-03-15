Miles Norris News: Buries three triples in G League

Norris recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-104 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Norris was calculated with his opportunities on the offensive end, which included yet another solid showing from beyond the arc. He's drilled three or more treys in three straight appearances and is averaging 3.5 made triples per game over 26 regular-season matchups in the G League.