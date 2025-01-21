Fantasy Basketball
Miles Norris headshot

Miles Norris News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Norris logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block across 30 minutes played Monday during the Hustle's 113-104 loss versus the Legends.

Norris finished third on the team in points scored behind both Yuki Kawamura and DJ Steward while converting on 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old has now surpassed 20 points scored in five of his last eight outings.

