Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Norris headshot

Miles Norris News: Leading scorer Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Norris played 31 minutes Wednesday during Memphis' 142-120 win versus Iowa and compiled 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Norris had a productive outing during Wednesday's victory, leading the team in points scored and three-pointers made while converting on 62.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries. He has now scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games and 11 times total this season.

Miles Norris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now