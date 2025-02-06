Miles Norris News: Leading scorer Wednesday

Norris played 31 minutes Wednesday during Memphis' 142-120 win versus Iowa and compiled 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Norris had a productive outing during Wednesday's victory, leading the team in points scored and three-pointers made while converting on 62.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries. He has now scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games and 11 times total this season.