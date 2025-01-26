Miles Norris News: Leads Hustle in G League loss
Norris notched 26 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Norris led the Hustle in points while nearly recording his fifth double-double of the season. The 24-year-old has racked up 20-plus points in three of the Hustle's last five outings, during which he has averaged 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8 percent from downtown.
Miles Norris
Free Agent
