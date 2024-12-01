Miles Norris News: Modest production in G League loss

Norris finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 115-102 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Norris was one of four starters to score in double figures, though it was Cam Spencer's 19-point showing that led the first unit. Norris has been rock solid for the Hustle through his first nine games of the 2024-25 season, averaging 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.4 minutes.