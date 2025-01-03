Miles Norris News: Reaches 20-point mark in G League

Norris totaled 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 40 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 118-94 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Norris led the Hustle in scoring but it wasn't enough to keep this matchup close. He continues to serve as a key source of scoring for his club, putting up 20 or more points in his first three appearances of the G League Regular Season.