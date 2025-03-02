Miles Norris News: Receives two-way deal

Norris agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

A second-year forward out of UC Santa Barbara, Norris has been a standout performer in the G League for the Memphis Hustle this season, averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from downtown over 36 games. As a two-way player, Norris will be eligible to move between the NBA and G League, though he's most likely to see the bulk of his action with the Maine Celtics.