Miles Norris News: Returns to G League action Thursday
Norris (illness) notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 109-104 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Norris returned to action following a two-game absence due to an illness. The 24-year-old has appeared in 13 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 30.9 minutes per contest.
Miles Norris
Free Agent
