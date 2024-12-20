Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Norris headshot

Miles Norris News: Returns to G League action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Norris (illness) notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 109-104 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Norris returned to action following a two-game absence due to an illness. The 24-year-old has appeared in 13 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 30.9 minutes per contest.

Miles Norris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now