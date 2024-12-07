Miles Norris News: Scores 20 points Friday

Norris played 32 minutes Friday during the Hustle's 114-100 loss versus the Austin Spurs and compiled 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Norris had a solid shooting performance despite the loss as he converted on 53.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 42.9 percent of his three-point tries. Friday's outing also marked the third time this season that the 24-year-old managed to score 20 or more points in a game.