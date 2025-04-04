Miles Norris News: Scores 27 points in G League

Norris played 34 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 124-118 playoff win over Westchester and totaled 27 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and a steal.

Norris has gotten off to a hot start in the G League Playoffs, scoring a combined 43 points across his first two outings while shooting an efficient 77.8 percent from the field. The two-way player will look to keep his streak going in the next round versus Osceola, although there is a chance he could be recalled to the parent club prior to the matchup.