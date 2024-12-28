Miles Norris News: Tallies 20-10 double-double in loss

Norris put forth 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's 124-117 loss to San Diego.

Norris provided a needed boost offensively and on the glass in Friday's contest, ending as one of three players with 20 or more points while notching one of three double-double's from Hustle players in the contest. Norris has averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 14 G League outings this season.