Miles Norris News: Tallies three steals in G League

Norris had 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 129-123 victory over the Texas Legends.

Norris found success from beyond the arc in this one and has now scored in double figures in all seven of his appearances during the G League Regular Season. He was also productive on the glass, posting his best rebounding performance since Dec. 29 against San Diego.