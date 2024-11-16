Miles Norris News: Team-high 29 points

Norris recorded 29 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 132-121 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Norris finished with team highs in made field goals, three-pointers and points, but he had a team-worst minus-18 point differential. Norris has averaged 22.0 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from deep through three G League appearances.