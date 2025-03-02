Miles Norris News: To sign with Boston

Norris and the Celtics have agreed to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Norris has been a standout in the G League this season, averaging 17.1 points on 47% from the field and 39% from three, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Memphis Hustle. Given the strength of Boston's roster, Norris will likely spend his time with the squad's G League affiliate.