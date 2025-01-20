Miller Kopp News: Active against Mexico City
Kopp tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Kopp made several offensive contributions, while his four three-pointers were a game-high total in Sunday's defeat. The forward has achieved double-digit scoring tallies in five of his last six appearances, averaging 15.7 points per contest over that period.
Miller Kopp
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now