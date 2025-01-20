Miller Kopp News: Active against Mexico City

Kopp tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Kopp made several offensive contributions, while his four three-pointers were a game-high total in Sunday's defeat. The forward has achieved double-digit scoring tallies in five of his last six appearances, averaging 15.7 points per contest over that period.