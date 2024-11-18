Miller Kopp News: Breaks out with 21 points

Kopp recorded 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-89 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After totaling eight points through his first two G League appearances, Kopp's 21-point outing can be considered a breakout performance. He's started two of his three appearances, but this was the first time he saw more than 20 minutes in a game.