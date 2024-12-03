Miller Kopp News: Double-doubles in loss

Kopp recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Kopp scored in double figures for a seventh straight game and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds en route to his first double-double. Over his last seven games, Kopp has made 31 three-pointers.