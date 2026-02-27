Miller Kopp News: Limited outing in return
Kopp (ankle) had seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 129-107 G League win over the Osceola Magic.
Kopp failed to make his usual impact as he was ready only for a bench role after dealing with an ankle injury since December. While he could eventually regain a starting spot over Warith Alatishe, Kopp's performance has been erratic this season, and he can barely be relied on for his average of 11.4 points per game.
Miller Kopp
Free Agent
