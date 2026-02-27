Miller Kopp News: Limited outing in return

Kopp (ankle) had seven points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 129-107 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Kopp failed to make his usual impact as he was ready only for a bench role after dealing with an ankle injury since December. While he could eventually regain a starting spot over Warith Alatishe, Kopp's performance has been erratic this season, and he can barely be relied on for his average of 11.4 points per game.