Miller Kopp News: Paces scoring attack

Kopp collected 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 121-101 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Kopp caught fire from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 18 of his 22 points from downtown. The Indiana product managed to bounce back nicely following a six-point performance in his last showing Tuesday against Rip City. Kopp is shooting an impressive 43.2 percent from three over 27 regular-season appearances.