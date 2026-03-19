Miller Kopp News: Pops for 23 points Wednesday
Kopp tallied 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 141-124 G League loss to Delaware Blue Coats.
It was Kopp's highest-scoring output since the Nov. 12 win over the Motor City Cruise and his best of the G League regular season. Over his last 13 contests, the 27-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.5 minutes per game.
Miller Kopp
Free Agent
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