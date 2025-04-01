Miller Kopp News: Pours in 26 points

Kopp produced 26 points (9-20 FG, 8-14 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 38 minutes of Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Kopp ended the regular season on a high note with the Blue failing to make the postseason. Kopp made 32 total appearances with 26 starts, posting averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 44.2 percent shooting from the field.