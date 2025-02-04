Miller Kopp News: Productive in win

Kopp played 31 minutes Monday during the Blue's 105-101 win versus South Bay and recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block.

Kopp had a solid outing Monday, finishing second on the team in points scored while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Across 32 games played this season, the 26-year-old is currently averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals.