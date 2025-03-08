Fantasy Basketball
Miller Kopp headshot

Miller Kopp News: Reaches 20-point threshold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Kopp produced 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Friday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 133-131 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Kopp led all starters in scoring by catching fire from beyond the arc, where he poured in 18 of his 22 points. This was an unexpected outburst for the 26-year-old, who had been held to five total points over his last two appearances entering Friday's matchup.

Miller Kopp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
