Miller Kopp News: Sinks five triples
Kopp posted 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Kopp scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and tied his season high with 21 points. He has made 17 three-pointers over his last four games and is shooting 39.5 percent from deep on the season.
Miller Kopp
Free Agent
