Miller Kopp headshot

Miller Kopp News: Sinks five triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Kopp posted 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Kopp scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and tied his season high with 21 points. He has made 17 three-pointers over his last four games and is shooting 39.5 percent from deep on the season.

Miller Kopp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
