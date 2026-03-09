Mitchell Mascari News: Double-doubles off bench

Mascari logged 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 127-119 loss to Birmingham.

Mascari struggled to a 14-point night but still managed to score in double figures due to his sheer volume of attempts. Sunday marked his first double-double of the G League regular season, and his second time scoring in double digits in as many games.