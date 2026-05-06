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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 2:42pm

Robinson (illness) is questionable Wednesday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.

Robinson is a late addition to the injury report with an illness, presumably waking up under the weather Wednesday. Ariel Hukporti should handle the backup center role behind Karl-Anthony Towns if Robinson cannot play.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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