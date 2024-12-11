Mitchell Robinson Injury: At least one month away

Robinson (foot) is unlikely to be cleared for game action until "at least late January," Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It's unclear if Robinson has ascended to any significant basketball activities yet besides shooting, so the 26-year-old still has a lengthy ramp-up process to complete. The Knicks have leaned heavily on Karl-Anthony Towns in Robinson's stead, while Precious Achiuwa made his season debut on Dec. 5 and is a candidate to see his workload increase through coming weeks.