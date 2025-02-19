Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson Injury: Cleared for 5-on-5 contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 10:02am

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that Robinson (ankle) has been cleared for 5-on-5 contact at practice, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson, who has yet to appear this season after undergoing left ankle surgery in the offseason, is trending in the right direction. Previous reports have indicated that a return to the court is likely to happen in early March, so it may not be much longer until the frontcourt in New York gets some reinforcements. During the 2023-24 season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

