Mitchell Robinson Injury: Expected to play
Robinson (finger) is expected to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Robinson fully practiced Tuesday and appears ready to reprise his role as the backup center. Although he's listed as questionable, there's been a lot of optimism about his status for the better part of a week.
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