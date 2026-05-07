Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Expected to play Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 2:12pm

Robinson (illness) is probable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Game 2 and ended up sitting out the narrow win, but he's expected to return to action Friday. Across seven playoff games, Robinson has averaged 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 13.6 minutes.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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