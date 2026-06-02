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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Iffy for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 3:07pm

Robinson (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Robinson sustained a broken right pinky finger Thursday and underwent surgery, though he participated in Tuesday's practice and was seen shooting with the injured hand, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Shams Charania of ESPN reported Friday that the big man is pushing to play in Game 1, and the Knicks will likely evaluate him closer to tipoff before making a final decision on his status. If Robinson is unable to suit up, Ariel Hukporti and Mohamed Diawara would be candidates to enter the rotation behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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