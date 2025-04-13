Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Iffy for regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 7:34am

Robinson is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets.

Robinson joins OG Anunoby (thumb), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as questionable for the regular-season finale. The Knicks are locked into the No. 3 seed, so even if their regulars suit up and play, it's unlikely they'll handle a full workload.

