Mitchell Robinson Injury: Iffy for regular-season finale
Robinson is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets.
Robinson joins OG Anunoby (thumb), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as questionable for the regular-season finale. The Knicks are locked into the No. 3 seed, so even if their regulars suit up and play, it's unlikely they'll handle a full workload.
