Mitchell Robinson Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Robinson (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
Robinson was a very late addition to the injury report. Considering the opponent, the Knicks may opt to proceed with caution. Ariel Hukporti could soak up some backup center minutes if Robinson is held out.
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