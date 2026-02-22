Mitchell Robinson Injury: Likely to sit out Sunday

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said that Robinson (ankle) will likely be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle injury management, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson handled his usual role as the Knicks' backup center in Saturday's 108-106 win over the Rockets, finishing with six points (3-5 FG) and four rebounds over 17 minutes. The 27-year-old has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set this season, and the Knicks appear to be leaning toward resting him Sunday. Assuming Robinson ends up sitting out, Ariel Hukporti will likely step in as the top backup to Karl-Anthony Towns.