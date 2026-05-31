Mitchell Robinson Injury: Limited during Sunday's practice
Head coach Mike Brown said Robinson (finger) was limited to individual work in Sunday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Robinson was diagnosed with a broken right pinky finger Thursday and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Shams Charania of ESPN reported Friday that the big man intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Wednesday, though he's expected to wear a protective brace on his hand moving forward. The Knicks are expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night at the latest.
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