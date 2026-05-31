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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Limited during Sunday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 11:16am

Head coach Mike Brown said Robinson (finger) was limited to individual work in Sunday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Robinson was diagnosed with a broken right pinky finger Thursday and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Shams Charania of ESPN reported Friday that the big man intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Wednesday, though he's expected to wear a protective brace on his hand moving forward. The Knicks are expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night at the latest.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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