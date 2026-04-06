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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Limps to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Robinson exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent lower-body injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson took a hard fall and hobbled to the bench before being evaluated by a trainer. He eventually limped to the locker room and can be considered questionable to return until further notice.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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