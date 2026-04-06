Mitchell Robinson Injury: Limps to locker room
Robinson exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent lower-body injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Robinson took a hard fall and hobbled to the bench before being evaluated by a trainer. He eventually limped to the locker room and can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
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