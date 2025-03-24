Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Listed as questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 2:49pm

Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back for New York, therefore the Knicks will likely hold Robinson out on one leg or the other Wednesday against the Clippers. If the veteran big man ends up sitting out against the Mavericks, Precious Achiuwa would be in line for an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
