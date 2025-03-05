Mitchell Robinson Injury: Listed questionable for Thursday

Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

With Thursday's matchup being the front end of a back-to-back, the Knicks could opt to hold Robinson out of action as the veteran big man works his way back from ankle surgery. Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) will be available against Los Angeles, so New York could turn to Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) to handle the backup center minutes if he's available and Robinson sits out.