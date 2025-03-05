Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Listed questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:30pm

Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

With Thursday's matchup being the front end of a back-to-back, the Knicks could opt to hold Robinson out of action as the veteran big man works his way back from ankle surgery. Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) will be available against Los Angeles, so New York could turn to Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) to handle the backup center minutes if he's available and Robinson sits out.

