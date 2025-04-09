Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Not playing vs. Pistons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Robinson is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to left ankle injury management.

The big man won't be an option off the bench for the Knicks in this game, meaning Precious Achuiwa is slated to have a bigger role off the bench as Karl-Anthony Towns' primary backup. Robinson's next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Friday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game over his previous 10 games.

