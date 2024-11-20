Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Not yet cleared for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Robinson (ankle) has not been cleared to begin basketball activities, with coach Tom Thibodeau noting that the big man is only shooting thus far, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson' troublesome left ankle, which was most recently surgically repaired in May, continues to yield a slow return to action -- although no setbacks have been reported. Robinson's game is solely dependent on his athleticism and movement skills defensively, so a comprehensive increase in on-court reps will be needed prior to estimating his return.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now